Britain wants to restart relations with the EU — the new prime minister is going to Germany

The new Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, during a visit to Berlin for negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, wants to restore relations with the European Union, (EU) which have worsened after Brexit.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Politico writes that the British Prime Minister considers Berlin to be a key link for achieving "closer ties with the EU."

The talks between Starmer and Scholz will concern a new agreement on defense, trade and business. Politicians will also discuss illegal migration.

With reference to sources in Germany, The Guardian writes that Scholz supports the idea of strengthening relations with Great Britain, and he would like to "develop them quickly", paying special attention to trade between the countries.

During the trip, Starmer will also meet with the director of Germanyʼs largest defense company — Rheinmetall — Armin Theodor Papperger.

Britain, Germany and the biggest defense spenders in Western Europe are looking for ways to increase defense cooperation in case Republican Donald Trump wins the US election and cuts military aid to Ukraine.

Defense cooperation is one of the EUʼs key priorities when it comes to strengthening mutual plans to counter a more aggressive Russia, writes The Guardian.

Britain plans to spend six months preparing the document — both countries want to sign it in early 2025.

Ahead of his trip to Berlin, Starmer said his government would correct the mistakes of its predecessors because it had a "unique opportunity to reset the relationship with Europe and pursue a real, ambitious partnership that benefits the British people".

After the meetings in Berlin, Starmer will travel to Paris, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and visit the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on Wednesday, August 28. The British Prime Minister will also meet with representatives of Thales, Eutelsat, Mistral AI, and Sanofi.