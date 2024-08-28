General Staff: Russia has lost a plane, 14 armored vehicles and 27 artillery systems over the past day

On August 27, the Russian army lost a plane and 1 090 of its soldiers killed and wounded.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed another 5 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 94 BpLA operational-tactical level, 6 cruise missiles, 41 units of automobiles and 6 units of special equipment.
On the morning of August 28, the Defense Forces hit a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region. Presumably, it was his defeat that was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.
- On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.