Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade hit a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

The "Khortytsia" military group reported that the plane was hit today in the Kramatorsk direction of the Donetsk region. He tried to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The fate of the crew is still unknown, but we know for sure that one less problem for our infantry," noted in the brigade.

In the morning briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian troops had destroyed another Russian plane — the 368th since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. It is not known whether it is the Su-25 attack aircraft that was destroyed today by fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade.