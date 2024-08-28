The Russians shelled Izyum in the Kharkiv region — 12 people were injured

On the evening of August 27, Russian troops shelled the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. 12 people were injured, including 5 children.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Preliminary, the Russians hit the city with “Tornado” anti-aircraft guns. Houses and a bakery were damaged.

Among the 12 victims, 1 person was hospitalized, 7 people had an acute reaction to stress (including four children aged 3, 5, 8 and 16), 2 received light injuries, and 2 more had cuts to their limbs (among them one 13-year-old child).