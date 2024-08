At night, rescuers unblocked the body of the fourth person who died from a missile attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

In total, 4 people were killed and 5 more were injured as a result of the Russian attack. Residential buildings, shops and cars nearby were also damaged.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode