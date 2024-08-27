Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih. There are victims (UPD)

On the night of August 27, the Russian military attacked Ukraine. There are dead and wounded in Kryvyi Rih (the Dnipropetrovsk region) and Zaporizhzhia.

Kryvyi Rih

Two people are now known to have died as a result of a Russian missile attack on a local hotel in Kryvyi Rih.

The head of the regional military administration Serhii Lysak reported that five more people were injured. In the hospital — a 43-year-old woman in serious condition and a 37-year-old man on average. Three more victims will be treated at home.

Zaporizhzhia

Earlier, the Russians carried out seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district — a man and a woman were killed, and four more people were wounded, the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said.

The injured include an 86-year-old woman in serious condition with burns over 54% of her body and a 59-year-old man in moderate condition. Two more women aged 30 and 56 with minor injuries.

The blast wave and debris of drones destroyed private houses, fires broke out.

During the night, the Air Force of Ukraine reported the movement of drones and missiles throughout the country.