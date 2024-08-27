During the night, air defense shot down five missiles and 60 drones

On the night of August 27, the Radio Engineering Forces detected 91 aerial targets. Air defense forces destroyed five cruise missiles and 60 attack drones.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian occupiers launched missiles and drones of various types over Ukraine:

three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation;

one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea;

cruise missile "Iskander-K" from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation;

five Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation;

81 attack UAVs of the Shahed type from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

As of nine in the morning, anti-aircraft defense shot down five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 60 Shahed drones. Another ten drones were lost (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about 10 more are still in the airspace of Ukraine — combat work continues.

To repel the air attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, means of radio-electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

Air Defense Forces worked in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.