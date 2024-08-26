Reuters named a team member who died in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk

On August 25, it became known that a foreign journalist was killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Reuters released a statement saying it was Ryan Evans, a security adviser at the agency.

Ryan Evans is a former British soldier who has worked with Reuters since 2022 and has advised the agencyʼs journalists on security around the world, including Ukraine, Israel and the Paris Olympics. He was 38 years old.

Ryan Evans.

"We are urgently seeking more information about the attack, including working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and we are supporting our colleagues and their families," Reuters reported.

Two more members of the Reuters team were injured in the Russian attack. One of them was seriously injured.

Reuters writes that the agency could not independently verify whether the missile that hit the hotel was fired by Russia, and whether it was a planned strike on the hotel.