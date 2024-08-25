A Reuters journalist was killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk

On the night of August 25, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk — rescuers found the body of a dead foreign journalist from Great Britain under the rubble. Six more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

The Russians hit the hotel with two Iskander-M missiles — the hits partially destroyed the 2-story hotel building. So far, search and rescue operations in Kramatorsk have been completed. Rescuers found the body under the rubble. Emergency workers disassembled more than 115 tons of destroyed structures of the building.

The Reuters news agency wrote that six members of the Reuters team, which covered the war in Ukraine, lived in the hotel where the Russians targeted. Reporters with US, German, Latvian and Ukrainian citizenship were injured, two of them were hospitalized. Others are treated on an outpatient basis.

Two local women, 32 and 34 years old, were also injured by the Russian shelling — they had blast injuries. In addition to the destroyed hotel, 17 private houses and six high-rise buildings, three businesses, an administration building and a coffee shop were damaged in the city.

The police officers documented Russiaʼs war crime, and the collected materials were sent to the Security Service of Ukraine to conduct a pre-trial investigation. The legal qualification of another Russian shelling is a violation of the laws and customs of war.