In Sumy region, Russians attacked a car with a drone — a couple died

In Sumy Oblast, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone — a couple was killed.

This was reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The attack happened on August 24 around eight in the morning. The Russians hit a civilian car with a drone that was moving along the highway "Kipti — Gluhiv — Bachivsk".

A 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife, who were traveling in a car, died.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).