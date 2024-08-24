In Sumy region, Russians attacked a car with a drone — a couple died

In Sumy Oblast, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone — a couple was killed.
This was reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.
The attack happened on August 24 around eight in the morning. The Russians hit a civilian car with a drone that was moving along the highway "Kipti — Gluhiv — Bachivsk".
A 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife, who were traveling in a car, died.
The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- The Sumy region is regularly attacked by Russia. At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled the region 22 times, recorded 57 explosions.