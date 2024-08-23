SBU detained the adjuster of the missile attack on Odesa — then 21 people died

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an Odesa resident who is suspected of adjusting a double missile attack on Odesa on March 15, 2024. Then 21 people died, 75 more were injured.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

According to SBU, a local realtor turned out to be an agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) — he spied on the Defense Forces of Ukraine and corrected Russian missile strikes on Odesa.

The Russian military hit the civilian infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles on March 15 of this year. When rescue services arrived, the occupiers struck again.

Immediately after the strikes, the figurehead of the case conducted preliminary reconnaissance and gave the Russians information about the affected objects and the estimated number of dead and wounded.

The investigation established that this was not the only case of this FSB agent adjusting fire — after the double strike on Odesa, he continued to cooperate with the Russian special services.

The priority goals were the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region. The realtor asked his clients for the information he needed.

He communicated with the Russian special services through an acquaintance who is a Russian military officer and participated in the occupation of Mariupol and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Then the militant passed on information to the FSB unit in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, where his brother works.

The investigation also revealed that the realtor spread fakes about the Ukrainian military and justified the war crimes of the Russian army in YouTube comments.

The law enforcement officers detained the person involved when he was preparing to give the next information. During the search, equipment with evidence of crimes was seized from him.

The man is suspected of treason, violating the equality of citizens, and justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The man is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment.

Author: Iryna Perepechko