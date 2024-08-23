The Navy of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on the Russian ferry in the port “Kavkaz”

The Navy officially confirmed the destruction of the Russian ferry "Conro Trader" in the port "Kavkaz" of the Krasnodar Territory.

The Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk informed this on Radio Svoboda.

"We can confirm the information that this target was destroyed by the Naval Forces. This ferry is one of the important chains of Russian military logistics, to ensure the occupation forces. First of all, fuel and lubricants, but in addition, of course, he also transported weapons," he noted.

The spokesman of the Navy did not specify what exactly hit the "Conroe Trader". The Russians claimed that it could have been a “Neptune” missile.