Finland stops participating in informal EU meetings under the presidency of Hungary

Finland will temporarily not participate in informal ministerial meetings under the Hungarian presidency of the European Union. This will not affect its support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Finnish government.

This decision means that Finland will be represented at the official level, but its ministers and political secretaries will not be at informal meetings — the country will send an official representation. The press service does not specify who will be part of such a representation.

Next week, two informal meetings will be held in Brussels: the prime ministers of the EU countries and the ministers of defense. Both will concern the support of Ukraine from the European Union.

Despite the absence of Finnish ministers at the meetings, the country will continue to promote military support for Ukraine, in particular through revenues from frozen assets of Russia, which are blocked in European banks and depositories.

On July 1, Hungary began its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union. About 230 events are planned during the Hungarian presidency, including 16 informal meetings at the ministerial level, as well as an informal summit of EU leaders and a summit of the European political community in Hungary.

Author: Iryna Perepechko