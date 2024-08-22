The Russians killed two people in the Sumy region, hitting one of the communities with anti-aircraft guns

On August 22, the Russian army attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Sumy region with two anti-tank missiles — two people were killed.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The attack happened around 13:00. Among the dead are civilian men aged 74 and 67. The wife of one of the dead was injured and hospitalized.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Air Force reported several times today about the threat of attacks on the Sumy region by anti-aircraft missiles. The region borders the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where the Defense Forces have been conducting an operation since the beginning of the month.