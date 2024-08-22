The priest-jeweler of the UOC MP received suspicion. His clients are Russian churchmen

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared Serhii Hutenko, a cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) from the Luhansk region, about the suspicion in absentia. He had a jewelry company whose regular clients were the Russian Orthodox Church, the occupation groups of the Russian Federation, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The investigation established that after the occupation of part of the Luhansk region, Hutenko was one of the first to re-register his jewelry company in accordance with the requirements of the Russian legislation.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the priest expanded the sale of jewelry products in Russia and in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The figure in the case supplied jewelry for the personal collections of Russian priests and the premises of dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church. He also made badges for representatives of the occupation authorities and FSB.

SBU established that Hutenko regularly pays taxes to Leonid Pasichnyk, the leader of the Luhansk region temporarily occupied by Russia.

The figure of the case is suspected of collaborative activities. (Part 1 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 15 years in prison.