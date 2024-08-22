Tim Walz has agreed to become the official candidate for vice president from the Democratic Party of the USA

The governor of the state of Minnesota Tim Walz officially agreed to become a candidate for the position of vice president of the Democratic Party of the United States.

He informed about this in a speech at the partyʼs national convention in Chicago, AP reports.

In his speech, he said that "we are all here today for one beautiful and simple reason: we love this country." Walz also reflected on his small-town upbringing, military service, campaigning for reproductive rights and gun control, and his career as a teacher and coach.

Before his speech, about a dozen players from the team he helped coach to a state championship decades ago ran onto the stage wearing old school T-shirts to the sound of a band. And when Tim Walz took the stage, party delegates began waving signs that read "Coach Walz."

Most likely, the staff of the candidate for the US presidency Kamala Harris wanted the image of Walz as a coach to be one of the key ones that the American public should remember.

Tim Walz is 60 years old, he is a former teacher and military member of the US National Guard, the governor of the state of Minnesota. Walz will be able to beat James David Vance, Donald Trumpʼs vice-presidential candidate, in the battle for the votes of voters from the Midwestern states. This is his advantage. He also supports Ukraine.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on August 21, a month after US President Joe Biden officially informed about his withdrawal from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.