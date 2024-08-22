The Volgograd region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. “Marinovka” military airfield could be under attack

Russia informed about a drone attack in the Volgograd region early in the morning. Locals report a detonation and a strong fire in the area of the "Marinovka" military airfield.

Russian Telegram channels write about it.

The explosions were heard in the village of Oktyabrskyi (Kalachiv district), where the airfield is located.

The governor of the Volgograd region Andrei Bocharov later confirmed the arrival of the drones at a "military facility in the region" and said that Russian air defenses allegedly repelled the attack.

"Tonight, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by UAVs on the territory of the Volgograd region in the ʼMarinovkaʼ area, most of the drones were destroyed. As a result of the fall of the UAV, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility. Firefighters promptly started extinguishing the fire. There are no victims," said Andrei Bocharov.

Russian Telegram channels report that residents of the town near the military airfield were evacuated.

In particular, Su-24MR front-line reconnaissance aircraft are based at the "Marinovka" airfield.