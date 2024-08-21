News

A priest of the UOC MP was suspected of supporting Russiaʼs armed aggression

In Vinnytsia, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) who supported Russiaʼs armed aggression. Itʼs about the abbot of the Kalyniv monastery.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The investigation established that the priest praised Putin, called to support the occupiers, and spread Russian narratives in the Telegram channel for believers of the religious community. SBU examination confirmed this.

During the search of his residence, law enforcement officers seized the equipment he used to spread Russian propaganda.

The figure in the case was informed of suspicion for justifying the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He faces up to 8 years in prison. Currently, the priest is under 24-hour house arrest.

Author: Iryna Perepechko