Reuters: US presidential candidate Harris collected $500 million for the election campaign in a month

In a month, the candidate for the presidency of the USA from the Democratic Party Kamala Harris collected $500 million for the election campaign. This is an unprecedented amount raised in one month and shows the enthusiasm of donors for the election. Harris entered the presidential race on July 21.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

Kamala Harris raised $200 million in the first week of her campaign. By the end of July, the amount had grown to $310 million. As a result, the total amount of money raised by her and Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race exceeded $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump raised nearly $139 million for the entire month of July. Before that, he had $327 million.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris officially became the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party on August 21.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, at which the 47th president is to be elected. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice presidential candidate James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially informed that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

On August 2, Kamala Harris received the delegate votes needed for the Democratic nomination. She has already presented her vice presidential candidate — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.