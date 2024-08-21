The Air Defense Forces shot down 50 drones and 1 missile at night. 1 drone flew to Belarus, another returned to the Belgorod region of Russia

The Air Defense Forces shot down 50 drones and one missile on the night of August 21, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk informed.

On the night of August 21, 2024, the Russians struck Ukraine with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles, an Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and 69 Shahed attack UAVs.

In total, the Air Force detected and escorted 72 air targets. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 51 aerial targets: one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and 50 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs within the borders of Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Another 16 UAVs were lost in location — presumably they fell due to the operation of radio-electronic means of countermeasures.

In addition, one Russian drone flew to Belarus, crossing the border in the Chernihiv region, and another returned to the Belgorod region.

As of 11:15, one enemy drone is in the airspace of the Cherkasy region.