The Defense Forces hit the S-300 anti-aircraft complex in the Rostov region

On the night of August 21, units of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the position of the Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex near Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the strike on the Russian position, explosions were observed at certain aiming points. The accuracy of the lesion is still being investigated.

The General Staff also noted that the Russians are using S-300 systems to attack peaceful cities in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities in the region claimed that one missile had been "shot down" and that there was apparently no destruction after the debris fell. At the same time, local Telegram channels published videos of a large-scale fire.