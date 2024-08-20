Attack on a childrenʼs cafe in Zaporizhzhia. A child died

A 15-year-old boy who was injured by Russian shelling of Malokaterinivka in Zaporizhzhia on the evening of August 20 died in intensive care.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In total, five people were injured in the shelling of the childrenʼs cafe "Levada" — four children aged 11, 14, 15 and 17 and an 18-year-old girl. Two wounded were taken to the hospital, said the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

The head of the community, Volodymyr Sosunovsky, told Radio Svoboda that the Russians shelled Malokaterinivka with artillery. At the same time, earlier the National Police of Ukraine claimed that a Russian munition (the type of which is being determined) hit near the shopping kiosk.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.