The Russians hit a childrenʼs cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region. Children affected (updated)

Russian troops attacked Malokaterinivka, Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers hit the childrenʼs cafe — there are injured children.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, announced this.

Initially, it was known about three injured children, but later the National Police specified that the number of victims increased to five — these are children aged 11, 14, 15 and 17 years and an 18-year-old girl.

The munition, the type of which is still being determined, hit next to the sales kiosk. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, the condition of the other victims is stable.