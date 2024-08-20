Ukraine asked NATO for fire trucks and excavators to overcome the consequences of Russian shelling

Ukraine invited heavy engineering and sanitary equipment, including fire engines and excavators, from NATO countries. This is needed to support rescue workers who are dealing with the consequences of daily Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center.

In total, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine needs 50 fire trucks with ladders over 35 m high and 17 truck towers with ladders over 30 m high.

Also, Ukraine is asking to hand over dozens of excavators, 30 tractors with trawls for transporting goods weighing up to 100 tons, and 25 armored sanitary vehicles.

Fire truck ladders and truck lifts will help quickly eliminate fires in multi-story buildings. They are also irreplaceable when clearing the rubble of buildings, because they allow quick access to the victims and clear the way for rescue operations.

Tractors with trailers will ensure smooth logistics — they are needed to transport heavy machinery, equipment and resources. And armored cars are necessary to save the lives of emergency services workers and civilians, as well as for evacuation from dangerous areas.