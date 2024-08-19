Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. IRIS-T air defense systems and drones are in the list

Germany has declared a new package of military aid to Ukraine, the government press service writes. Hereʼs the list:

one IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile complex (previously transferred 2 units);

14 thousand cartridges of 155 mm caliber (previously — 166 thousand);

10 surface drones (previously 40 units);

26 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts (previously 262 units);

one Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts (previously 21 units);

6 military engineering vehicles;

55 000 first-aid kits (previously: 600 000 units);

700 MK 556 assault rifles (previously 2 425 units);

10 high-precision sniper rifles HLR 338 with ammunition of 240 thousand rounds (previously — 240 units);

50 CR 308 rifles (previously 481 units).

The package also included materials for the disposal of explosive ammunition.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.