GUR hackers attacked a Russian enterprise developing nuclear weapons. It has been a week without Internet and communication

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense together with the VO Team hacker group paralyzed the work of an enterprise in Russia that develops nuclear weapons.

This was reported in the press service of the GUR.

As a result of a successful attack on the only provider in the city of Snezhynsk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation — the company "Vega" — its 1,173 switches and 10 servers were disabled. Information on "Vega" servers is destroyed.

A number of strategic enterprises of the city remain without Internet and communication services for almost a week. Among them is the All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics. This is a nuclear munitions development enterprise that was only connected to the Vega provider.

The attack made it possible to obtain personal data of employees and an array of other documents of the specified enterprise, which is under sanctions.

The obtained information, in particular, makes it possible to establish the mechanisms of circumvention of sanctions and the persons involved in it.

Also, as a result of the cyber operation, the state defense order of the Russian Federation is under threat of disruption.