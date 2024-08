On the night of August 17, Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 14 Shahed drones that attacked Russian troops. They were shot down in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kyiv regions.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The Russians hit Sumy with an Iskander-K cruise missile. Civil infrastructure was damaged in the city, and one victim is known.