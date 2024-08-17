The Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy. There are casualties (updated)

On the morning of August 17, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy. At least one person was injured.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, the head of the Sumy city military administration, and Sumy regional military administration reported this.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy.

There are many damaged windows at the place of impact, many cars are on fire. The relevant services are already working there, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Later, the Air Force reported that Sumy was hit by an Iskander-K cruise missile.

As of 09:27, the number of victims in Sumy has increased to two.