Three teenagers are suspected of setting fire to military vehicles in Mykolaiv

Law enforcement officers detained teenagers aged 13, 14 and 16, in Mykolaiv. They are suspected of setting fire to two Ukrainian military vehicles ordered by the Russian special services.

This was reported by the National Police.

So, on August 8 and 9, the law enforcement officers received reports about the ignition of servicemenʼs cars. The cause of the fire was deliberate arson.

According to the investigation, three minors acted on the instructions of the Russian special services, communicating with curators in one of the messengers. For money, they were offered to set fire to the cars of military personnel and film it.

At first, the suspects looked for the "necessary" car, photographed it, and after the Russians agreed, set it on fire. They destroyed two cars.

The investigators announced that the 16-year-old detainee was suspected of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces. He is currently under 24-hour house arrest. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

The law enforcement officers are also deciding the issue of bringing to justice the suspectʼs two accomplices — they are now 13 and 14 years old.