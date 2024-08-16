Mandatory military service is being reinstated in Croatia

Starting from January 1, 2025, Croatia is returning to mandatory conscription.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the country Ivan Anušić.

Mandatory service will last two months. The last conscription in Croatia was carried out in 2008, after which the country operated a voluntary system of military service.

According to the Croatian minister, the salaries of soldiers and officers have been increased, the Armed Forces have been modernized and equipped — money is "not going to be saved" on this.

This comes amid heightened tensions in Europe after Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, as well as a military build-up in the Balkans.