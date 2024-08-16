Two belugas rescued from Kharkiv are adapting in an oceanarium in Valencia, Spain. They feel good

Almost two months ago, experts from all over the world threw their efforts to save two belugas — 14-year-old Miranda and 15-year-old Plombir — from the Kharkiv dolphinarium "Nemo". The city was then heavily shelled by Russian troops.

Beluga whales, whose natural habitat is the Arctic, need cold water to survive. Due to the destruction of the power grid in Kharkiv, the dolphinarium there, where Miranda and Plombir lived, was without electricity for several days and relied on electricity from a generator. So there were difficulties with cooling the water, the animals were forced to swim in warm water.

On the morning of June 19, a pair of belugas were pulled from Kharkivʼs "Nemo" and sent to the largest oceanarium in Europe — the Oceanographic Park of Valencia in Spain.

Last month, a team of veterinarians and caretakers at a Spanish aquarium reported on the successful adaptation of belugas to their new home.