At night, air defense shot down five Russian drones

On the night of August 16, the Air Defense destroyed three Shahed attack drones and two drones of an unknown type over Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Russian occupiers, in addition to UAVs, launched three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles over Ukraine. Both drones and missiles flew from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The air battle was conducted by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force. The Air Defense worked in Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The day before, air defense destroyed 29 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine.