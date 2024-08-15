At night, air defense destroyed 29 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine

On the night of August 15, air defense destroyed 29 Shahed attack drones launched by the Russian invaders over Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

In the attack, Russia used three Kh-59 guided emergency missiles, which it released from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 29 attack drones that took off from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk and Kursk regions.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force took part in the air battle.

The Air Defence Forces worked in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.