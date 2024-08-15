Maidan affairs: three “Berkut” commanders were informed of new suspicions

The commanders of Lviv, Kharkiv and Sevastopol Berkut were informed of new suspicions for the dispersal of protesters on the night of February 19, 2014 in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The assistant chief of staff of Lviv "Berkut" was also informed about the suspicion for obstructing the protest actions on the night of February 18-19, 2014.

The investigation established that anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the center of the capital that night without real grounds. According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the suspects were carrying out a criminal order of the then leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

At night, Berkut employees surrounded the Maidan from the side of European Square and Instytutska Street and stormed the protesters with armored personnel carriers, Tornado water cannons, military searchlights, and also used Fort-5002 firearms with lead shot cartridges and grenades imported from Russia.

This led to the murder of 12 protesters, 8 attempted murders, serious injuries to 16 victims, moderate injuries to 37, light injuries to 78, as well as other consequences.

Now the issue of preventive measures for the suspects is being decided.