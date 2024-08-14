In Kharkiv Oblast, Russians attacked the car of military medics with an FPV drone. She died (updated)

In the village of Bely Kolodyaz, in the Kharkiv region, the Russian military attacked a car of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the police in the Kharkiv region, reported this.

Two doctors, a man and a woman, who were in the car, died.

Serhii Bolvinov / Facebook

Updated at 7:06 p.m.: Press secretary of "Hospitaliers" Olga Murka clarified in a comment to "Hromadskyi" that one medic died, the other received a minor injury, she is conscious.

Later, Hospitaliers reported that the deceased doctor was Oleksandra Mulkevych, nicknamed "Mike".

The explosion of the Russian drone also hit a car of civilians traveling in the same direction. There were three people there, all of them injured.