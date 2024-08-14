During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 Shahed attack drones

On the night of August 14, the Air Defense of Ukraine destroyed 17 Shahed attack drones over eight regions.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and means of radio-electronic warfare.

The Air Defense worked in the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

In total, the Russians launched two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and 23 attack drones from the Chauda regions in Crimea and Yeysk and Kursk in Russia.