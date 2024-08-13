The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine is not interested in occupying the territory of the Kursk region

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhiy informed that Ukraine is not interested in taking the territories of the Kursk region of Russia. In this way, it protects Ukrainian citizens who are fired upon by the Russian military from the territory of the region.

He said this at a briefing, Suspilne reports.

Heorhii Tykhyi noted that since the beginning of summer, the Russians have struck more than 2 000 areas of the Sumy region with rocket launchers, barrel artillery, mortars, drones, as well as guided aerial bombs and missiles.

Since Ukraine cannot hit the Russian Federation with long-range weapons, it is necessary to get rid of the Russian military contingents that constantly attack Ukraine in another way.

According to him, the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine takes place in compliance with international humanitarian law, but Russia may try to fabricate incidents in violation of this law.

What is happening in the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting in the Kursk region in Russia — this was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 12. Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region.

On the morning of August 6, Russian Telegram channels began to report on fighting in the Kursk region. On August 12, Kursk region Governor Aleksei Smirnov informed about the loss of control over 28 settlements in the region. According to the calculations of the DeepState project, 44 points are under the control of Ukrainian troops. Almost 121 000 residents left the border areas of the Russian Federation.