The movement of all categories of citizens was restricted to the border areas of the Sumy region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine restricts the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region.

The press service of the department writes about it.

Only those people who have local residence registration will be allowed into this zone.

The General Staff argues for the new restrictions by the fact that the intensity of hostilities has increased, sabotage and intelligence groups and special operations forces of Russia have become more active.

In addition, the Sumy region is under Russian shelling every day. Only in the past day, the Russian occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Zapsillia, Mohrytsia, Velykyi Prykil, Vilshanka, Sinne, Velyka Rybytsia, Partizanske, Yunakivka, Loknya, Vakalivshchyna, Hlukhiv, Pokrovka, Veselovka, Manukhivka, Hrunivka settlements of the Sumy region.