General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1 160 Russian soldiers and destroyed 5 of their tanks

On August 12, Russia lost another 1 160 soldiers killed and wounded at the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 more tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 19 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 59 vehicles and 5 special vehicles.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.