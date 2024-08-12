In Germany, the trial began in the case of the murder of Ukrainian teenage basketball players in Oberhausen

The trial in the case of the murder of two young Ukrainian basketball players began in the district court of Essen (Germany).

WDR and Focus write about it.

Four teenagers aged 14-16 are on the dock. Two of them are citizens of Germany, and two of them are citizens of Syria. They are accused of premeditated murder.

All those accused in the attack had previously been caught by the law enforcement officers.

In particular, 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy Mert V. is involved in ten robberies, two thefts, two drug-related crimes, and one case of sexual harassment. At the same time, he was sentenced only once — to 100 hours of correctional labor and several weeks of detention.

Another person involved in the case, a 14-year-old Syrian, is charged with 13 robberies, two thefts, three cases of sexual harassment and resistance to law enforcement officers. Another Syrian was charged with nine robberies and two assaults.

The last suspect, a 15-year-old German of Greek origin, Ilias G., was charged with four robberies and two cases of grievous bodily harm.