Belarus does not transfer military equipment and personnel to the border with Ukraine. The State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) does not record such signs.

The spokesman of SBSU Andrii Demchenko said this in a comment to Babel.

At the same time, he does not rule out that in order to create a picture, Belarus can move individual units of its army deep into its own territory.

While the statements of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko about the overturning of the “Polonez” jet systems and the “Iskander” missile systems are Russiaʼs complicity.

Also, the other day, Lukashenko ordered to strengthen the border with Ukraine near Gomel and Mozyr.

At the beginning of April 2024, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko declared that Belarus was preparing for war, but allegedly did not want to fight.

"We are preparing for war, I speak frankly about it. If you want peace, prepare for war, I didnʼt come up with that. This is very correctly said," he said during a trip to Grodno and added that the necessary training of units, weapons and equipment is allegedly underway. In April, Lukashenko also signed a law that allows summonses to be sent via SMS messages.