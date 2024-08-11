All the victims of the rocket attack were identified in Kostyantynivka — three children were killed

All the victims of the Russian missile attack on August 9 were identified in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Three children were among the 14 dead.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the final data, 14 people, including three girls aged 9, 11 and 16, died as a result of the attack by the Russian Armed Forces. 44 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The Russians hit Kostyantynivka first with an Kh-38 missile. They hit the local shopping center, where the "Ekomarket" supermarket and the "Novay poshta" freight department are located.

Telegram / ДСНС

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service dismantled 76 tons of construction structures of the shopping center for more than a day. In the evening of August 10, they finished dismantling the rubble.