A man and his 4-year-old son died as a result of shelling in Kyiv region

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of August 11. As a result, two people died — a man and a child.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

At night, fragments of the rocket fell on residential buildings in Brovary district. A 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble of the building. Their bodies were found during search and rescue operations.

Three more people were seriously injured. Among them is a 13-year-old child.

Telegram / ДСНС

During the night, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported rockets moving towards Kyiv region and groups of drones. The air alert in the region lasted from 00:27 to 08:03.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors, investigators and experts are documenting Russiaʼs war crimes.