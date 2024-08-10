In the Kherson region, the mandatory evacuation zone has been expanded. The list includes two microdistricts of Kherson

In the Kherson region, the list of settlements where mandatory evacuation of the population has been announced has been expanded to 50. The microdistricts of the regional center — Hydropark and Naftogavan — were included in the list.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this in Telegram.

He emphasized that over the past month, as a result of Russian strikes in the region, twice as many civilians have been injured, including children.

Because of this, a decision was made to expand the geography of mandatory evacuation. The following were added to the list of mandatory evacuation points: