Over the past day, August 9, Russia lost another 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded at the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed another seven tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 69 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, two anti-aircraft vehicles, 47 operational-tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 82 vehicles and 20 units of special equipment..

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.