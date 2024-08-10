The IAEA calls for “maximum restraint” against the background of the events in the area of the Kursk NPP

IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi called for "maximum restraint" due to military activity in the Kursk region of Russia.

This is stated in the statement of the IAEA.

The Kursk NPP is one of the three largest NPPs in Russia, located in the city of Kurchatov, approximately 70 km from the border with Ukraine. Grossi emphasized that the IAEA is "monitoring the situation" in the Kursk region and recalled the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and emphasized five principles, which, according to him, will help ensure nuclear safety.

These principles were established for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, but they can be applied to events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.