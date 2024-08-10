The IAEA calls for “maximum restraint” against the background of the events in the area of the Kursk NPP

IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi called for "maximum restraint" due to military activity in the Kursk region of Russia.
This is stated in the statement of the IAEA.
The Kursk NPP is one of the three largest NPPs in Russia, located in the city of Kurchatov, approximately 70 km from the border with Ukraine. Grossi emphasized that the IAEA is "monitoring the situation" in the Kursk region and recalled the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and emphasized five principles, which, according to him, will help ensure nuclear safety.
These principles were established for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, but they can be applied to events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
What is happening in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
On the morning of August 6, Russian telegram channels began to spread information about heavy fighting in the Kursk region of Russia (bordering Sumy Oblast) and an alleged major offensive by the Armed Forces. The General Staff of Ukraine did not comment on its involvement in this.
At first, the Russian Ministry of Defense assured that the enemy had been pushed out, but later deleted the mention of this. Meanwhile, pro-Russian channels are writing about the loss of control over more than 10 settlements, including the district center, the city of Suja. They also talk about the loss of control over the Suja gas measuring station, the only station through which the Russian Federation transits its gas to Europe.
As of the morning of August 10, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions (bordering Ukraine).