Opendatabot: This year in Ukraine there is 1 divorce for every 5 marriages

During the first half of 2024, 72 766 new families were created in Ukraine. This is 15% less than in the same period last year, and a third less than in 2022.

This is reported by the digital service of analysis of state data Opendatabot.

After the "wedding boom" in the first year of the full-scale invasion, the number of marriages gradually decreased each year. This year, for the first time, even fewer new families were created than before the full-scale invasion of Russia.

At the same time, Opendatabot claims, new families are being created more consciously: Ukrainians are increasingly entering into marriage contracts. Since the beginning of the year, notaries have used 3 768 notarial forms for marriage contracts, which is a quarter more than in the corresponding period last year.

The largest number of marriages are concluded in Kyiv, with 9 392 new families. The second place is occupied by the Dnipropetrovsk region with 7 076 marriages, and the Odesa region closes the top three with 4 896 newly formed families.

At the same time, the number of divorces is steadily increasing. Thus, 15,578 divorces were registered in the first half of 2024. This is 1.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year and 18% more than in the first six months of 2021.

Most couples divorce in Kyiv — 2 118 divorces. Dnipropetrovsk region is second (1 404 divorces), and Kharkiv region is third, where 1 148 couples divorced.

Excluding the occupied territories and regions where hostilities are taking place, Transcarpathian region has the fewest divorces — 224. And Chernivtsi region has the fewest marriages — only 1 376 new families this year.