Over one hundred thousand couples got married in Ukraine in half a year

In the first half of 2022, 102,318 marriages were registered in Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reports.

Most people got married in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: over 13,000 couples got married in the oblast.

Kyiv (9,749), Odesa (7,699), Lviv (6,181) and Kyiv (6,025) oblasts are also among the leaders in terms of the number of registered marriages.

"This once again proves that life cannot be stopped, it continues despite war and discord. After all, love is what makes us stronger," the Ministry of Justice wrote.