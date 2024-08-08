The Security Service and the National Police detain all military vehicles. Many of them were exposed while they were preparing the crime.

"Babel" was informed about this by the SBU press service.

The law enforcement officers also installed some of the curators from the Russian special services. They will get suspicions.

"There is not a single case where we do not find an executor. Palia wanted to earn money, but they will only earn themselves prison sentences," says the press service of the SBU.

This also applies to minors. Yes, a 16-year-old boy from Kyiv is now facing up to 12 years in prison. This schoolboy was bribed by 31-year-old Russian Oleksiy Oleksiyovich Vanifatov, who supports the war, served in the Russian army in 2013, is a sniper, and later positioned himself as a website developer and coach "for men". A guy from Vyshnevo, on June 9, he threw a Molotov cocktail and burned a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter military bus. Now he is under house arrest and is actively contributing to the investigation.

Most often, these crimes of the Paliyas are classified as sabotage, terrorist attack, obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces, and even treason. But prison can be avoided — even if the Russians have already given the task of arson, you can refuse and report it to the SBU. This will exempt you from criminal liability.