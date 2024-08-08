The police identified two Russian soldiers who were involved in the murder of the SBU colonel and tortured a civilian in the Kyiv region

The National Police of Ukraine has identified two Russian soldiers who were involved in the murder of the assistant rector of the Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and tortured a civilian in the Kyiv region. Both face life imprisonment.

This was reported to the National Police.

Employees of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol found the colonelʼs body in one of the burial places of the Bucha civilian population, namely in a forest strip near the village of Vorzel.

The policemen seized the mobile phone, SIM cards and personal belongings of the victims, as well as military ammunition of Russian servicemen and their instruments of torture.

The law enforcement officers established photos and personal data of the Russian military. They also interrogated prisoners of war from the Russian airborne assault division, conducted investigative experiments, and spoke with a victim who was tortured by the Russians and who saw the SBU colonel killed.

The perpetrators were the commander of the 175th separate reconnaissance battalion of the 76th airborne assault "Pskov" division of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation and his deputy.

The investigators informed the defendants in absentia about the suspicion of committing war crimes. Both face life imprisonment.